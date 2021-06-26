World
UK records 18,270 new coronavirus cases, highest since Feb. 5
- On Friday, 15,810 new cases were reported.
Updated 26 Jun 2021
LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded 18,270 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest daily rise since Feb. 5, and 23 deaths, official data showed.
Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have largely broken the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.
On Friday, 15,810 new cases were reported.
The data also showed that 83.7% of adults had had a first dose of the vaccine and 61.2% had had two.
Qureshi questions decision to keep Pakistan on 'grey list'
UK records 18,270 new coronavirus cases, highest since Feb. 5
Revised procedure for computation of capital gains, tax on sale of shares unveiled
Any other country would have long been out of grey list: Tarin
Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’
Tarin defends tax arrest clause but vows improvement
Tax collection target dependent on US, world powers: Zubair
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, India forced to shift T20 World Cup to UAE
Tesla to 'recall' over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software
Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay
Toshiba shareholders oust chairman
Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list
Read more stories
Comments