Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Saif Power Limited #           20-06-2021     26-06-2021                                 26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd       20-06-2021     26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #   21-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #    22-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd         22-06-2021     28-06-2021       35% (i)      18-06-2021
The Searle Company Ltd #       22-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
(UBLP-ETF) UBL
Pakistan Enterprise E TF       28-06-2021     28-06-2021      7.20% (i)     24-06-2021
(MZNP-ETF) Meezan
Pakistan ETF                   28-06-2021     28-06-2021     12.50% (i)     24-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited     16-06-2021     29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited             18-06-2021     29-06-2021      45.2% (F)     16-06-2021   29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited #                23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
Telecard Limited #             23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited     17-06-2021     30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited             21-06-2021     30-06-2021         NIL                     30-06-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation      22-06-2021     30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #   23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited #          23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Global
Footwear Limited #             23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #         24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries Ltd #  24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited               29-06-2021     30-06-2021
Island Textile Mills Ltd ##    30-06-2021     30-06-2021
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd ##     30-06-2021     30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #       28-06-2021     02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited #           28-06-2021     05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited #             01-07-2021     08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
Packages Limited #             01-07-2021     09-07-2021                                 09-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited            01-07-2021     09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited #      06-07-2021     12-07-2021                                 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #       07-07-2021     13-07-2021                                 13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #      04-07-2021     14-07-2021                                 14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7)
Bank Alfalah Limited           01-07-2021     15-07-2021
AgritechLimited #              09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021         NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper &
Board Mills Limited #          10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #   12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd         13-07-2021     19-07-2021      50% (ii)      09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021         NIL                     28-07-2021
Macter International Limited   20-07-2021     29-07-2021     17.03% R**     16-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Book closure for Merger Island Textile Mills &

Salfi Textile Mills Ltd into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

