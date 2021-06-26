ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (June 25, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 25.06.2021   VALUE 25.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1028% PA            0.6473% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.0906% PA            0.6594% PA
For 12 months          -0.0065% PA            0.8685% PA
For  2 Years            0.0065% PA            1.3685% PA
For  3 Years            0.0065% PA            1.6185% PA
For  4 years            0.0065% PA            1.8685% PA
For  5 years            0.0065% PA            2.9935% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 25.06.2021   VALUE 25.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1709% PA            0.5791% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1379% PA            0.6121% PA
For 12 Months           0.0681% PA            0.8069% PA
For  2 Years            0.0681% PA            1.3069% PA
For  3 Years            0.0681% PA            1.5569% PA
For  4 years            0.0681% PA            1.8069% PA
For  5 years            0.0681% PA            1.9319% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 25.06.2021   VALUE 25.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.2940% PA            1.0440% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2729% PA            1.0229% PA
For 12 Months           0.2359% PA            1.1109% PA
For  2 Years            0.2359% PA            1.6109% PA
For  3 Years            0.2359% PA            1.8609% PA
For  4 years            0.2359% PA            2.1109% PA
For  5 years            0.2359% PA            2.2359% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 25.06.2021   VALUE 25.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1690% PA            0.5810% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1888% PA            0.5612% PA
For 12 Months          -0.2035% PA            0.6715% PA
For  2 Years           -0.2035% PA            1.1715% PA
For  3 Years           -0.2035% PA            1.4215% PA
For  4 Years           -0.2035% PA            1.6715% PA
For  5 years           -0.2035% PA            1.7965% PA
========================================================

