Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (June 25, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 25.06.2021 VALUE 25.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1028% PA 0.6473% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0906% PA 0.6594% PA
For 12 months -0.0065% PA 0.8685% PA
For 2 Years 0.0065% PA 1.3685% PA
For 3 Years 0.0065% PA 1.6185% PA
For 4 years 0.0065% PA 1.8685% PA
For 5 years 0.0065% PA 2.9935% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 25.06.2021 VALUE 25.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1709% PA 0.5791% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1379% PA 0.6121% PA
For 12 Months 0.0681% PA 0.8069% PA
For 2 Years 0.0681% PA 1.3069% PA
For 3 Years 0.0681% PA 1.5569% PA
For 4 years 0.0681% PA 1.8069% PA
For 5 years 0.0681% PA 1.9319% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 25.06.2021 VALUE 25.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.2940% PA 1.0440% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2729% PA 1.0229% PA
For 12 Months 0.2359% PA 1.1109% PA
For 2 Years 0.2359% PA 1.6109% PA
For 3 Years 0.2359% PA 1.8609% PA
For 4 years 0.2359% PA 2.1109% PA
For 5 years 0.2359% PA 2.2359% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 25.06.2021 VALUE 25.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA
For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA
For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA
For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA
For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA
For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.