Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (June 25, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 25.06.2021 VALUE 25.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1028% PA 0.6473% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0906% PA 0.6594% PA For 12 months -0.0065% PA 0.8685% PA For 2 Years 0.0065% PA 1.3685% PA For 3 Years 0.0065% PA 1.6185% PA For 4 years 0.0065% PA 1.8685% PA For 5 years 0.0065% PA 2.9935% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 25.06.2021 VALUE 25.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1709% PA 0.5791% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1379% PA 0.6121% PA For 12 Months 0.0681% PA 0.8069% PA For 2 Years 0.0681% PA 1.3069% PA For 3 Years 0.0681% PA 1.5569% PA For 4 years 0.0681% PA 1.8069% PA For 5 years 0.0681% PA 1.9319% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 25.06.2021 VALUE 25.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2940% PA 1.0440% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2729% PA 1.0229% PA For 12 Months 0.2359% PA 1.1109% PA For 2 Years 0.2359% PA 1.6109% PA For 3 Years 0.2359% PA 1.8609% PA For 4 years 0.2359% PA 2.1109% PA For 5 years 0.2359% PA 2.2359% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 25.06.2021 VALUE 25.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA ========================================================

