ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merkel says 'sovereign' EU should be able to talk to Putin

  • "A sovereign EU, in my opinion, should also be able to represent the interests of the EU in such a similar conversation."
AFP 25 Jun 2021

BRUSSELS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday insisted that the EU should be able to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after other leaders from the bloc thwarted her push for a summit.

"The president of the US met for a serious talk with Vladimir Putin, which I did not have the impression was a reward for the Russian president," Merkel told a press conference after EU talks in Brussels.

"A sovereign EU, in my opinion, should also be able to represent the interests of the EU in such a similar conversation."

Germany and France rattled wary EU counterparts -- especially those neighbouring Russia -- with a proposal to restart talks between Putin and the bloc, frozen since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

Leaders rejected the push during hours of late-night wrangling in Brussels, with opponents arguing it risked sending the wrong message to Putin in the face of ongoing aggression from Moscow.

"We believe that it is far too premature and that now it would be a kind of reward for Russia's President, for his politics, but unfortunately aggressive policy, provoking neighbours, attacks of various kinds," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Italy's Mario Draghi, who backed a meeting between all EU leaders and Putin, said that the proposal had come "a bit as a surprise" and upset the countries most worried about Moscow.

He said that the bloc had "substantially shelved this idea, at least for the moment".

The Kremlin said it "regretted" the decision by the EU to reject talks and insisted that Putin "remains interested in establishing working relations between Moscow and Brussels".

Vladimir Putin EU Angela Merkel

Merkel says 'sovereign' EU should be able to talk to Putin

Pakistan will complete remaining item on FATF's action plan in 3-4 months: Hammad Azhar

Tax relief extended to cars up to 1,000cc, says Tarin

Meeting with occupied Kashmir leaders and PM Modi a failure: Qureshi

MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan

KSE-100 loses 359 points as FATF concern keeps investors jittery

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

FATF to announce future course of action on Pakistan today

Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters