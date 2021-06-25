ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open higher after US infrastructure deal

  • SoftBank Group erased early gains and was barely changed at 7,863 yen
AFP 25 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday as investors cheered news that Washington had reached an agreement over massive infrastructure spending plans.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.97 percent or 279.36 points to 29,154.59 while the broader Topix index added 0.90 percent, or 17.52 points, to 1,964.62.

Global shares soared overnight as US President Joe Biden announced that he and a bipartisan group of lawmakers reached an agreement on huge plans to upgrade America's roads, bridges and broadband, among other items.

The news lifted New York shares, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marking new record finishes.

"Tokyo shares are seen being buoyant today as investors welcomed the broad deal on the US infrastructure plan," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Recovery of business sentiment in Germany and France was also providing support for Tokyo shares, the brokerage said.

Tokyo investors are turning their focus to Japan's business sentiment, which will be released next week in the form of the Bank of Japan's "Tankan" survey.

"After the third state of emergency, business sentiment is expected to vary among manufacturers and non-manufacturers," Okasan said.

"Still, international progress in vaccination efforts should help brighten their outlook," it added.

The dollar stood at 110.95 yen, firming from 110.84 yen in New York overnight.

Among major shares, Panasonic surged 3.61 percent to 1,292.5 yen after a media report said the company sold all its shareholdings in key battery customer Tesla, freeing up billions of dollars for new investments.

The company declined to comment.

Sony rose 0.51 percent to 10,740. Advantest, which produces testing kits for emiconductors, rose 2.00 percent to 10,200 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 1.61 percent to 26,865 yen.

SoftBank Group erased early gains and was barely changed at 7,863 yen. Nintendo also gave up early gains and slipped into negative territory, falling 0.28 percent to 64,230 yen.

Global shares Nikkei Tokyo shares opened higher New York shares

Tokyo shares open higher after US infrastructure deal

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters