World
EU summit fails to reach agreement on EU-Russia summit, Merkel says
- It was a very comprehensive discussion, and not an easy one
25 Jun 2021
BERLIN: EU leaders failed to reach an agreement on a summit with Russia proposed by Berlin and Paris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the first day of talks in Brussels early on Friday.
"It was a very comprehensive discussion, and not an easy one," she told reporters.
"We defined again under what conditions we are prepared to work and communicate more closely with Russia... There was no agreement today on an immediate leaders' meeting," she said.
MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan
EU summit fails to reach agreement on EU-Russia summit, Merkel says
Tarin explains IMF challenge
Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar
Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed
Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed
Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition
28 civilians killed in Afghanistan
Read more stories
Comments