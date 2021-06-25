ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU summit fails to reach agreement on EU-Russia summit, Merkel says

  • It was a very comprehensive discussion, and not an easy one
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

BERLIN: EU leaders failed to reach an agreement on a summit with Russia proposed by Berlin and Paris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the first day of talks in Brussels early on Friday.

"It was a very comprehensive discussion, and not an easy one," she told reporters.

"We defined again under what conditions we are prepared to work and communicate more closely with Russia... There was no agreement today on an immediate leaders' meeting," she said.

Angela Merkel Russia German

EU summit fails to reach agreement on EU-Russia summit, Merkel says

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters