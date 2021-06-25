ANL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.12%)
Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine

  • Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

MANILA: The Philippines' food and drug agency said on Friday it has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.

