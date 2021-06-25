World
Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine
- Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand
25 Jun 2021
MANILA: The Philippines' food and drug agency said on Friday it has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech.
Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.
Tarin explains IMF challenge
Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar
Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed
Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed
Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition
28 civilians killed in Afghanistan
RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel
PM briefed about boost in textile sector
Modi discusses IIOJK elections
Read more stories
Comments