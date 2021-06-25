ANL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.56%)
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

  • Positivity ratio increases to 2.29%
Aisha Mahmood 25 Jun 2021

Karachi: Pakistan has been witnessing an increase in coronavirus cases as it reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

For the past few days, the country was seeing a steady decline in the cases, reporting less than 900 infections daily. During the past 24 hours, 45,924 tests were conducted out of which 1,052 came out positive.

Pakistan has so far tested 14,325,008 people, out of which 952,907 tested Covid-19 positive. The national positivity ratio stands at 2.29%, while there are 32,921 active cases. The virus claimed 44 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 22,152.

Govt's response to Covid-19 pandemic: Diplomatic corps, international bodies briefed

Meanwhile, 1,013 people also recovered in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 897,834. Moreover, over 13 million people have been vaccinated against the disease in Pakistan.

According to a province-wise breakdown, Sindh has so far reported 334,453 cases, Punjab 345,546, Balochistan 26,893 and K-P has reported 137,484 infections. Similarly, 82,502 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Islamabad, 5,908 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 20,121 infections have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine coronavirus cases Positivity Ratio

