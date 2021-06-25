Khawaja Asif advised to stay in hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Mohammad Asif, who is under treatment here at Jinnah Hospital, has been advised by the doctors to stay there for two more days. Khawaja Asif has undergone a surgery and is making recovery. Doctors treating him told this scribe that Asif's wounds from surgery are healing; therefore, he has been advised to stay at the hospital for further two more days.

