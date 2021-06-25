PM for timely completion of uplift projects in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the PM House here in Islamabad. The delegation of MQM-P was led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to Karachi development projects, the establishment of Hyderabad University, gas and power loadshedding, K-IV water projects and other issues.