ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai rates tumble to 17-month trough as baht wilts

  • India prices hit seven-month low as rupee depreciates.
  • Dhaka approves tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice from India.
  • Thailand's big rice export price drop due to low demand- trader.
  • Vietnamese exporters lowering rates to stay competitive- trader.
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

Export prices of rice from top Asian hubs fell this week, with a drop in the baht and weak demand driving Thai rates to levels last seen in December 2019, while a sliding rupee and higher supplies weighed on the Indian market.

Top exporter India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety fell to the lowest level in seven months at $369-$373 per tonne from last week's $374-$379.

The continuous drop in the rupee and higher supplies from government warehouses are allowing traders to lower prices, said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices declined to $420-$430 per tonne on Thursday, from $440-$486 last week.

The Thai baht slid to the lowest in one year against the US dollar, which translates into lower rice export prices after the currency conversion, traders said.

"The large price drop is due to low rice demand and the baht weakening," a Bangkok-based trader said.

In Vietnam, rates for 5% broken rice fell to $478-$482 a tonne on Thursday from $483-$487 a week earlier.

"Exporters in other rice producing countries have lowered their prices, prompting Vietnamese exporters to do the same to keep Vietnamese (variety) competitive, but sales are still very slow," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Customs data showed Vietnam exported 181,700 tonnes of rice in the first half of June, raising the country's total rice shipments in the year to June 15 to 2.77 million tonnes valued at $1.5 billion.

Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh rose again this week which officials blamed on hoarding to create an artificial crisis for windfall profits.

The country approved a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice from India at $399.90 a tonne as the government battles to shore up dwindling reserves after repeated floods last year destroyed crops and sent local prices to record highs.

Rice export rice prices rice producer Rice Expo Export prices of rice

Thai rates tumble to 17-month trough as baht wilts

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif's appeals in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Punjab police close to arresting culprits behind Lahore blast, says Rashid

Global institution like WHO should decide on vaccine acceptability: Asad Umar

Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA

Cherat Cement approves Rs34b greenfield plant in KP

LHC issues release orders of PML-N's Khwaja Asif

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters