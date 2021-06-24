World
Ten Kenyan troops killed in military helicopter crash
- The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed at around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the county of Kajiado, the military said.
- Those who were injured were airlifted to the military hospital in Nairobi for treatment, the military said, adding that air accident investigators were at the scene of the crash.
24 Jun 2021
NAIROBI: At least 10 Kenyan soldiers were killed on Thursday when a helicopter carrying them crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi, the military and local media said.
The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed at around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the county of Kajiado, the military said in a statement. At least 10 of the troops were killed and another 13 injured, domestic media reported, citing a government administrator in the area.
Those who were injured were airlifted to the military hospital in Nairobi for treatment, the military said, adding that air accident investigators were at the scene of the crash.
The soldiers aboard were on a training mission, officials said.
IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif's appeals in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases
Ten Kenyan troops killed in military helicopter crash
Punjab police close to arresting culprits behind Lahore blast, says Rashid
Global institution like WHO should decide on vaccine acceptability: Asad Umar
Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA
Cherat Cement approves Rs34b greenfield plant in KP
PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet
Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities
Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal
Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters
ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan
Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body
Read more stories
Comments