Business & Finance
Brazilian aluminum company CBA could raise $603.5mn in IPO
- The company could raise as much 3 billion reais ($603.5 million) in the offering at the top of that range.
- The stock is expected to start trading on July 15 under the "CBAV3" ticker.
24 Jun 2021
SAO PAULO: Aluminum group Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio has estimated a price range between 14 reais and 18 reais per share for its initial public offering, which it expects to price on July 13, according to a preliminary prospectus.
The company could raise as much 3 billion reais ($603.5 million) in the offering at the top of that range.
The offering includes the sale of 62.5 million new shares and 62.5 million shares owned by the company's controlling shareholder Votorantim. The number of shares on sale may be raised depending on market conditions.
The stock is expected to start trading on July 15 under the "CBAV3" ticker.
Bank of America, BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Citi, XP and UBS BB are the coordinators of the offering.
IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif's appeals in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases
Brazilian aluminum company CBA could raise $603.5mn in IPO
Punjab police close to arresting culprits behind Lahore blast, says Rashid
Global institution like WHO should decide on vaccine acceptability: Asad Umar
Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA
Cherat Cement approves Rs34b greenfield plant in KP
PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet
Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities
Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal
Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters
ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan
Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body
Read more stories
Comments