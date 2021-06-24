ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU imposes sanctions on key Belarus sectors

  • The new package looks to hit key sources of revenue for the authorities in Minsk by restricting trade in potash fertilizer, petroleum and tobacco products.
  • It limits access for Belarus to the EU's capital markets and bans providing insurance to government and public bodies.
AFP 24 Jun 2021

Brussels: The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on key sectors of the Belarus economy, ratcheting up pressure on the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko after the forced landing of an airliner.

The new package looks to hit key sources of revenue for the authorities in Minsk by restricting trade in potash fertilizer, petroleum and tobacco products, a statement said.

It limits access for Belarus to the EU's capital markets and bans providing insurance to government and public bodies.

There is also a prohibition on the sale of technology to Belarus that could be used to intercept phone or internet communications and "dual-use" military equipment that could be used to crack down on demonstrators.

The economic sanctions are the most sweeping measures imposed against Belarus so far by the EU and come after Lukashenko sparked outrage by intercepting a Ryanair passenger jet in May to arrest dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

The bloc on Monday added 86 more individuals and entities to a sanctions blacklist over the diversion of the Athens to Vilnius flight and the broader repression of opposition since Lukashenko claimed victory in an election in August deemed fraudulent by the West.

That takes to 166 the number of people -- including Lukashenko, two of his sons and a daughter-in-law -- put on an asset freeze and visa ban blacklist since the crisis erupted in Belarus.

The US, Britain and Canada also joined in with the bloc on Monday by imposing coordinated sanctions on the regime in Belarus.

In addition, the EU last month already banned Belarusian airlines from flying to the bloc and stopped its carriers using Belarusian airspace.

Lukashenko -- who has ruled the ex-Soviet state since 1994 -- has so far shrugged off Western pressure with the support of key ally Russia.

Alexander Lukashenko petroleum sector tobacco products EU imposes sanctions on Belarus potash fertilizer

EU imposes sanctions on key Belarus sectors

Global institution like WHO should decide on vaccine acceptability: Asad Umar

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Cherat Cement approves Rs34b greenfield plant in KP

Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Qureshi, Iran's special representative discuss Afghan peace process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters