ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Oman launches investment residency scheme for foreigners

AFP 24 Jun 2021

MUSCAT: Oman will begin issuing long-term residency to foreign investors, the government said Wednesday as authorities attempt to shore up the Gulf nation’s flagging economy.

Depressed demand for oil and the coronavirus pandemic have hit the sultanate’s finances hard, pushing leaders to seek alternative sources of hard currency.

Foreign investors and retirees will be granted the right to long stays in the country under the scheme starting in September, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said in a statement.

“The residency period is for a renewable period of five or 10 years,” it said, without specifying the required level of investment. Oman has seen rare protests over high unemployment and layoffs in recent months, developments the labour ministry said it was watching with “great concern”.

Since 2014, the oil-rich Gulf region has been hit hard by falling crude revenues. The coronavirus pandemic has both compounded the pressure on oil prices and hampered efforts to jumpstart the economy in Oman, with 254,656 cases and 2,816 deaths reported since the beginning of the crisis.

Other Gulf nations have also unveiled “residency through investment” schemes. They include Qatar, which grants temporary residency to those investing $200,000 in property in the tiny gas-rich nation. Property purchases worth $1 million or more buy permanent residency.

Dubai offers a 10-year residency visa for an investment of $2.7 million, 40 percent of which must be in property.

Oman investment residency scheme foreigners Gulf nation’s flagging economy.

Oman launches investment residency scheme for foreigners

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.