ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton futures surge

Reuters 24 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures climbed to a one-week peak on Wednesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and worries over crop loss due to heavy rainfalls in major growing regions.

Cotton contracts for December rose 0.99 cent, or 1.2%, at 86.63 cents per lb, by 12:49 p.m. EDT (1649 GMT), having earlier risen to their highest since June 16 at 86.88 cents.

“The dollar is trading a little bit lower today, so that might be lending just a bit of support,” said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate at StoneX Group.

Market participants were also watching out for crop damage due to heavy rainfalls from Tropical Storm Claudette that hit most of southeastern US states during the weekend.

Damage to the crops in the delta region is “something that’s still being evaluated... especially because some of the regions are still waiting for the flood waters to dry out a bit, but it’s likely that we’ll see some lost crops as a lot of area was pretty much inundated for a long time,” Thomen said.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are forecast for the US delta region, according to the National Weather Service.

The dollar index was hovering near a one-week low, making cotton affordable for holders of other currencies.

Investors are now awaiting US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) weekly exports sales on Thursday.

Total futures market volume fell by 5,213 to 13,811 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 650 to 207,866 contracts in the previous session.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of June 22 totalled 165,925 480-lb bales, down from 166,187 in the previous session.

Cotton cotton crop cotton seed Cotton rate Cotton futures surge

Cotton futures surge

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.