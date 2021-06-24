ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cash differentials for jet fuel dip

Reuters 24 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash differentials for jet fuel weakened for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to their biggest discounts in more than a week as aviation demand continues to take a beating from border restrictions in the region.

Cash discounts for jet fuel widened by a cent to 35 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the widest since June 11.

The regional jet fuel market would likely come under further pressure as refineries returning from seasonal turnarounds add to supplies, while a relatively sluggish pace in vaccinations would weigh on air passengers’ confidence to return to the skies, trade sources said.

“Asian governments are set on achieving zero cases before reopening borders, meaning flights outside of China will be largely grounded well into 2022,” consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note.

“International aviation will be the slowest to recover owing to complex entry requirements in many countries,” the analysts said.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $5.77 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $5.82 per barrel a day earlier.

Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 6.6% to 4.3 million barrels in the week ended June 21, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.

US distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 990,000 barrels in the week to June 18, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures.

S&P Jet fuel jet fuel market International aviation

Cash differentials for jet fuel dip

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.