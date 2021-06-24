Markets
Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (June 23, 2021)...
24 Jun 2021
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (June 23, 2021)
=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar 9420-9500
Gur 11000-12000
Shakar 11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg) 4100-4350
Almond (Kaghzi) 30000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 25000-28000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250
Turmeric 15500-16500
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 10000-11500
Dal Mong (Chilka) 11000-11500
Dal Mong (Washed) 12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat) 17000-20000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 18000-24000
Dal Mash (Washed) 20000-21500
Dal Masoor (Local) 13000-15000
Dal Masoor (impor) 13000-14000
Masoor (salam-impor) 12000-12200
Masoor (salam-local) 14500-15000
Gram White 12200-12600
Gram Black 11000-12000
Dal Chana (Thin) 12000-12500
Dal Chana (Thick) 13000-13500
White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 18500-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 22000-22500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 13000-16000
Basmati Super (new) 11400-14000
Kainat 1121 11500-13000
Rice Basmati (386) 8500-10000
Basmati broken 6400-8500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 350-550
Tea (Green) 900-1300
=======================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.