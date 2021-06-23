ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
WHO cites concerns about Russian Sputnik V plant, which says issues resolved

  • Plant says it has addressed all of the WHO's concerns.
  • WHO, EMA reviewing Sputnik V shot for possible approval.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: The World Health Organization said its review of how Russia produces the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had found some issues with the filling of vials at one plant, which said it had since addressed all of the WHO's concerns.

The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved for use in over 60 countries, is undergoing a review by the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Their approval could open up new markets for the shot, especially in Europe.

In a preliminary report issued on Wednesday, the WHO said its concerns related to one of four Sputnik V production sites that it reviewed, the Pharmstandard-UfaVITA filling plant, located in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan.

The issues did not relate to the safety or efficacy of the vaccine itself, Pharmstandard-UfaVITA said in a statement. The plant is responsible only for pouring into vials doses of Sputnik V vaccine produced elsewhere.

Concerns with the filling lines have subsequently been fully addressed, the company said. "We invite WHO for another inspection. We remain fully transparent and will continue with the WHO pre-qualification process."

At the site, the WHO's pre-qualification inspection team found issues with the integrity of data and test results produced during quality controls of the shot.

The report also "identified concerns with the implementation of adequate measures to mitigate the risks of cross-contamination," it said, and with sterility, including with the clothing worn by those operating the lines.

It further found issues with tracing and identifying batches of vaccines manufactured at the site.

The WHO's review was carried out between May 31 and June 4.

In its statement, Pharmstandard-UfaVITA listed the concerns as well as the actions taken in response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday all complaints were taken into consideration and that all necessary corrections to the production process had been made.

