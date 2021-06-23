ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia's key rate could be above 6pc some time next year, says central bank

  • The central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% earlier this month and said more hikes would be needed to rein in inflation, which had accelerated to 6.15% as of June 7.
  • At this point in time we can only say that both growth and inflation are probably tracking somewhat higher than the April forecast presumed.
Reuters Updated 23 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's key interest rate could be above 6% some time next year, Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Wednesday, to help the bank bring inflation back towards the 4% target.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% earlier this month and said more hikes would be needed to rein in inflation, which had accelerated to 6.15% as of June 7.

Higher rates make lending more expensive and increase the appeal of bank deposits, which is designed to keep inflation in check but negatively impacts on economic growth.

Zabotkin said the bank would adjust inflation and growth forecasts at the next rate-setting meeting on July 23.

"At this point in time we can only say that both growth and inflation are probably tracking somewhat higher than the April forecast presumed," he said.

The bank said this month that it expects the economy to return to its pre-crisis level this quarter.

Zabotkin said deviations outside the long-term neutral rate corridor were inevitable in order to bring inflation back to target, implying that raising the key rate above 6% in 2022 was possible.

"The long-term neutral rate is 1-2% in real terms, which with inflation on target means 5-6% in nominal terms," said Zabotkin.

"In a period where inflation, and as a result of that inflation expectations, are significantly higher than the target, the neutral range can be shifted higher than this level in the short-term."

Russia's central bank interest rate Russia's economy Russia's GDP

Russia's key rate could be above 6pc some time next year, says central bank

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters