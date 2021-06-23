ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

  • Development comes in backdrop of US forces' withdrawal, reports The Hindu
BR Web Desk 23 Jun 2021

Indian officials have made a “quiet visit” to Doha to meet Afghan Taliban’s political leadership based there, The Hindu has reported, citing a senior Qatari official.

“I understand that there has been a quiet visit by Indian officials to speak to the Taliban,” said Qatar’s Special Envoy of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani on Monday.

He was speaking at a conference organized by the Arab Centre in Washington and Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Doha, on “Looking forward towards Peace in Afghanistan after the US-NATO Withdrawal.”

The statement came just days after India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meeting with the Qatari leadership in Doha.

Explaining India’s motive to approach the Taliban, Qahtani said that the group will have a key role in Afghanistan’s future.

Huge policy shift as India opens talks with Afghan Taliban, reports Hindustan Times

“Not that everybody thinks the Taliban is going to dominate and take over, but because it is a key component of the future of Afghanistan. So, I see this as the reason behind having a dialogue or talks and reaching out to all parties in Afghanistan,” he added.

Answering a question about any talks between India and Pakistan regarding the Afghan reconciliation process, Qahtani said, “Afghanistan as a country should not become a place for a proxy [fight] for other countries.”

“It is in the interest of Pakistan and India to have a stable Afghanistan. Pakistan is a neighbouring country. India is a country that we know has assisted a lot economically in Afghanistan and they want it to be peaceful and stable,” he added.

The development comes amid reports that India has for the first time opened talks with the Afghan Taliban against the backdrop of the rapid drawdown of US forces from Afghanistan.

New Delhi’s outreach to the Afghan Taliban is being headed by security officials and limited to Taliban factions and leaders that are perceived “outside the sphere of influence of Pakistan and Iran,” reported Hindustan Times earlier.

Afghan Taliban Afghan peace process India in Afghanistan Doha talks

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters