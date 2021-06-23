ANL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
ASL 25.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
DGKC 125.15 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.35%)
EPCL 47.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
HASCOL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
HUBC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.47%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
JSCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
MLCF 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
PIBTL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PPL 90.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.2%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.03%)
PTC 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
WTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,248 Increased By ▲ 6.39 (0.12%)
BR30 27,354 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (0.03%)
KSE100 48,007 Increased By ▲ 20.03 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,333 Increased By ▲ 7.73 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Strong earthquake shakes Peru's capital

  • Peruvian monitors said there was no risk of a tsunami.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

LIMA: A strong earthquake shook Lima and regions of central coastal Peru late Tuesday, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Peru's Seismological Center said it was magnitude 6, while the US Geological Survey which monitors earthquakes worldwide pegged it at magnitude 5.8.

It struck at 9:54 pm local time (0254 GMT Wednesday), with an epicenter 33 kilometers southwest of Mala -- some 100 kilometers south of Lima -- and at a depth of 32 kilometers, the Seismological Center said.

Crowds of residents in Lima -- home to 9.7 million people, nearly one-third of Peru's population -- flooded the city streets when the quake struck.

Peruvian monitors said there was no risk of a tsunami.

Some rocks fell from 80-meter tall cliffs along the Costa Verde, where a busy road below hugs the city's beaches, according to local television.

Peru is rattled by dozens of earthquakes of varying strength each year as it is located in the Pacific ring of fire, a particularly seismically active region where the Earth's tectonic plates collide.

