NHA approves award of works for Lodhran-Multan section, two flyovers

Tahir Amin 23 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board has approved the award of works for construction of Lodhran-Multan Section and construction of two flyovers at railway crossings to M/s NXCC-NCC-MS JV (Joint Venture of M/s Ningxia Communication Construction Co Ltd - Nauman Construction Company Ltd – Muhammad Sajjad (Pvt) Ltd) at Rs 6.886 billion.

The meeting of the NHA’s Executive Board was held with Captain Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), Chairman, NHA, in the chair.

The Board deliberated upon the award of construction of Lodhran–Multan Section (North Bound 62 Km) of N-5 and construction of two flyovers at Railway Crossings on Lodhran Bypass.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of works for to the lowest evaluated bidder, M/s NXCC-NCC-MS JV, at their evaluated bid price of Rs 6.886 billion, which is 26.03 percent below the engineer’s estimate of Rs 9.308 billion.

The NHA Executive Board also approved the award of works for widening and strengthening of National Highway N-70 (Rakhi GajjBewata) (East West Road Improvement Project), Package-II: From Km 19+500 to Km 32+650 (GoP/PSDP Funded) to M/s KAC-UCC JV (Joint Venture of M/s Khattak Allied Construction Co and M/s Ugalco Construction Co - Joint Venture) at their evaluated bid price of Rs 1.110 billion, which is 27.06 percent below the engineer’s estimate of Rs 1.521 billion.

The Board approved the award of Operations, Management and Maintenance (OM&M) contract of Mansehra Toll Plaza (N-35) to M/s Safdar Wasim Shafait & Brothers at his quoted bid to Rs4.9 million per month, which is 4.83 percent above from last year’s revenue for fiscal year 2019-20, till the period ending June 30, 2022 with effect from the date of commencement. The NHA Executive Board annulled the procurement process regarding hiring of services of Structure Expert in Road Assets Management Directorate (RAMD) for design review of bridges/allied structures on the NHA network and directed to re-advertise and initiate fresh procurement.

The Board recommended the federalisation of “main Astore valley road (Thallichi, Diamer to Shounter, Astore Section)” for approval of the National Highway Council and subsequent approval of federal cabinet.

The Board also directed the NHA to take up the case with the government of the AJ&K for obtaining NOC for federalisation of remaining portion of road from Kel to Muzaffarabad.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the “PC-I for construction of Balkasar-Mianwali Road (119 km)” at a cost of Rs 55.726 billion for approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSDP National Highways Authority Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired) Safdar Wasim Shafait

