US has 'wrong' expectation for dialogue: Kim's sister

AFP 23 Jun 2021

SEOUL: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday that Washington had "wrong" expectations for dialogue with Pyongyang and was facing "greater disappointment", state media reported. Kim Yo Jong's comments came after US national security advisor Jake Sullivan described her brother's first reaction to Washington's recent review of its approach to the North as an "interesting signal".

The Biden administration has promised a practical, calibrated approach, including diplomatic efforts, to persuade the impoverished North to give up its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes. In response, the North's leader Kim last week said Pyongyang must prepare for both dialogue and confrontation. Washington considered his comments as interesting, Sullivan told ABC News, adding the administration "will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward".

Kim Jong Un Kim Yo Jong Jake Sullivan US national security

