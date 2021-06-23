ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia to supply first wheat of cargo to Algeria in years

Reuters 23 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russia is expected to supply 28,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria, the head of the analytical centre at rail operator Rusagrotrans said on Monday, the first such shipment in more than four years. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, has been lobbying for access to the Algerian market, one of the few major importers to which it had no access until recently.

The wheat cargo to Algeria was loading at one of the Black sea ports, Rusagrotrans' Igor Pavensky told Reuters, adding it would be the first delivery of Russian wheat to the North African country since December 2016.

Two industry sources, directly familiar with the situation, confirmed to Reuters the size of the upcoming supply. No further supply from Russia to Algeria is planned for now, they added. Traders see Russian supplies as a long-term threat to the dominance of wheat from France and other European Union countries in Algeria's massive import programme.

Last October, Algeria relaxed its terms regarding bug damage, making it possible to offer Russian and other Black Sea wheat with higher protein.

However, Algerian state grains agency OAIC at the same time imposed a strict standard for another quality specification, which traders said would make suppliers cautious about offering Russian wheat.

An export tax introduced by Moscow in recent months to curb domestic grain prices has also complicated pricing of Russian wheat for overseas sales.

Traders were waiting to see how the Russian cargo will be viewed by OAIC, which has recently rejected shipments of French milling wheat and Canadian durum wheat.

There was no apparent connection between Algeria's refusal last week of the French cargo, in which the authorities said two dead animals were found, and the Russian wheat shipment that was already planned, traders added.

Wheat wheat crop wheat export wheat market wheat rates

Russia to supply first wheat of cargo to Algeria in years

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.