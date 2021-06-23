ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (June 22, 2021)

=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         9420-9500
Gur                         11000-12000
Shakar                      11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg)                  4100-4350
Almond (Kaghzi)             30000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        25000-28000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                10000-11500
Dal Mong (Chilka)           11000-11500
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            17000-20000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           18000-24000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-21500
Dal Masoor (Local)          13000-15000
Dal Masoor (impor)          13000-14000
Masoor (salam-impor)        12000-12200
Masoor (salam-local)        14500-15000
Gram White                  12200-12600
Gram Black                  11000-12000
Dal Chana (Thin)            12000-12500
Dal Chana (Thick)           13000-13500
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  18500-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    22000-22500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-16000
Basmati Super (new)         11400-14000
Kainat 1121                 11500-13000
Rice Basmati (386)           8500-10000
Basmati broken                6400-8500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Grain prices grain export Lahore Grain Market Rates Grain Market grain crop

Lahore Grain Market Rates

