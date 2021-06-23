ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Atlas Honda Limited            10-06-2021     24-06-2021      135% (F)      08-06-2021   24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                      18-06-2021     24-06-2021                                 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited            18-06-2021     24-06-2021       45% (i)      16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #    18-06-2021     25-06-2021                                 25-06-2021
Dandot Cement
Company Limited *              18-06-2021     25-06-2021   161.67583966%R*  16-06-2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan
Growth                         23-06-2021     25-06-2021         8%         21-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Limited                   20-06-2021     26-06-2021
S aif P ower L imited #        20-06-2021     26-06-2021                                 26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #   21-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.        22-06-2021     28-06-2021       35% (i)      18-06-2021
The Searle Company
Limited #                      22-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #    22-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
(MZNP ETF) Meezan
Pakistan ETF                   28-06-2021     28-06-2021
(UB LP-ETF) UBL
Pakistan Enterprise ETF        28-06-2021     28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank
Limited                        16-06-2021     29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                        18-06-2021     29-06-2021      45.2% (F)     16-06-2021   29-06-2021
Telecard L imited #            23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited #                      23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank
Limited                        17-06-2021     30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited             21-06-2021     30-06-2021         NIL                     30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Limited #                23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
S ervice Industries Limited #  23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                      23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #         24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited #                      24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited               29-06-2021     30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #       28-06-2021     02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited #                      28-06-2021     05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                        24-06-2021     07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                      01-07-2021     08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
(E P C L S C) Engro
Polymer & Chemicals Limited    01-07-2021     09-07-2021
Packages Limited #             02-07-2021     09-07-2021                                 09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited #      06-07-2021     12-07-2021                                 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited #                      07-07-2021     13-07-2021                                 13-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited                01-07-2021     15-07-2021
A gritech L imited #           09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021         NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #   12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                        13-07-2021     19-07-2021      50% (ii)      09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021         NIL                     28-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.