KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135% (F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Limited # 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 24-06-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45% (i) 16-06-2021 Gillette Pakistan Limited # 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 25-06-2021 Dandot Cement Company Limited * 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 161.67583966%R* 16-06-2021 (NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan Growth 23-06-2021 25-06-2021 8% 21-06-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-06-2021 26-06-2021 S aif P ower L imited # 20-06-2021 26-06-2021 26-06-2021 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited # 21-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35% (i) 18-06-2021 The Searle Company Limited # 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021 Premier Insurance Limited # 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021 (MZNP ETF) Meezan Pakistan ETF 28-06-2021 28-06-2021 (UB LP-ETF) UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF 28-06-2021 28-06-2021 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-06-2021 29-06-2021 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2% (F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021 Telecard L imited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-06-2021 30-06-2021 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited 21-06-2021 30-06-2021 NIL 30-06-2021 Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 S ervice Industries Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 Service Global Footwear Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 ICI Pakistan Limited # 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 Mian Textile Industries Limited # 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-06-2021 30-06-2021 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Limited 24-06-2021 02-07-2021 Image Pakistan Limited # 28-06-2021 02-07-2021 02-07-2021 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited # 28-06-2021 05-07-2021 05-07-2021 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited 24-06-2021 07-07-2021 Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited # 01-07-2021 08-07-2021 08-07-2021 (E P C L S C) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 01-07-2021 09-07-2021 Packages Limited # 02-07-2021 09-07-2021 09-07-2021 Attock Refinery Limited # 06-07-2021 12-07-2021 12-07-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited # 07-07-2021 13-07-2021 13-07-2021 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 01-07-2021 15-07-2021 A gritech L imited # 09-07-2021 15-07-2021 15-07-2021 Hum Netwok Limited 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 NIL 16-07-2021 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited # 10-07-2021 16-07-2021 16-07-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Limited # 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50% (ii) 09-07-2021 Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

