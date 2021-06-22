ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
US stocks dip ahead of Powell hearing

  The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 4,223.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost less than 0.1 percent at 14,135.78.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged lower early Tuesday as markets await a hearing with the Federal Reserve chair, amid debate on inflation and infrastructure spending.

Tuesday's session opened in a low-key manner after Friday's rout was followed by an impressive rally on Monday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell described the US economy as in the midst of a "sustained improvement," but still in need of policy support in prepared remarks ahead of a House hearing later Tuesday.

Powell also acknowledged that inflation has "increased notably in recent months," but reiterated that he expects the dynamic to be transient.

Powell's appearance comes as lawmakers spar over President Joe Biden's infrastructure package and whether it will be financed with new tax increases.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 33,830.35.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 4,223.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost less than 0.1 percent at 14,135.78.

Among individual companies, Sanderson Farms jumped 10.5 percent following a Wall Street Journal report that the firm is considering a sale amid strong demand for chicken products.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

