US stocks dip ahead of Powell hearing

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged lower early Tuesday as markets await a hearing with the Federal Reserve chair, amid debate on inflation and infrastructure spending.

Tuesday's session opened in a low-key manner after Friday's rout was followed by an impressive rally on Monday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell described the US economy as in the midst of a "sustained improvement," but still in need of policy support in prepared remarks ahead of a House hearing later Tuesday.

Powell also acknowledged that inflation has "increased notably in recent months," but reiterated that he expects the dynamic to be transient.

Powell's appearance comes as lawmakers spar over President Joe Biden's infrastructure package and whether it will be financed with new tax increases.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 33,830.35.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 4,223.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost less than 0.1 percent at 14,135.78.

Among individual companies, Sanderson Farms jumped 10.5 percent following a Wall Street Journal report that the firm is considering a sale amid strong demand for chicken products.