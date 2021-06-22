ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merkel urges better EU coordination on virus travel rules

  • Von der Leyen acknowledged she was "worried" about the spread of the Delta variant, saying it was "only a matter of time" before it became dominant in Europe.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday ahead of this week's EU summit that she hoped for better coordination on pandemic travel rules among the bloc's 27 member states.

In light of the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Merkel said it was problematic to have a patchwork of regulations.

"I regret that we haven't managed yet to have completely uniform action among the member states on travel guidelines -- that is coming back to haunt us," she told reporters after a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

She cited the example of Portugal, where the government this month was forced to slow the process of post-lockdown reopening in Lisbon and three other municipalities after a hike in new Covid-19 cases.

"That perhaps could have been avoided which is why we need to work harder," she said.

"We have made some good progress in recent months but aren't where I'd like the European Union to be."

Von der Leyen acknowledged she was "worried" about the spread of the Delta variant, saying it was "only a matter of time" before it became dominant in Europe.

But von der Leyen, who had faced sharp criticism early on for a sluggish vaccine rollout in the bloc, said she was pleased that the jabs approved in the EU appeared to be effective against the variant.

"It's important to keep vaccinating as quickly as possible -- it's a race against time with this Delta variant."

She also hailed the introduction of a bloc-wide Covid-19 pass agreed at an EU summit in May.

The EU's Covid certificate, to be launched July 1, will show the bearer's vaccination status, or whether they have immunity from a Covid infection they have recovered from, or the result of a Covid test.

Coupled with a separate plan to let in fully vaccinated travellers from countries outside the EU, Europe believes its vital tourist industry could this summer claw back some of the losses racked up since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Angela Merkel Ursula von der Leyen Delta variant

Merkel urges better EU coordination on virus travel rules

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

KSE-100 Index ends below 48,000 as FATF review begins

FATF: Pakistan’s progress to be reviewed

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Power policy approved by CCI

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters