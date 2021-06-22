ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
World

US officials to visit Turkey for Kabul airport talks

  • The US defence delegation will hold talks with Turkish officials, the source said on Tuesday, without providing details.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

ANKARA: US defence officials will visit Turkey on Thursday to discuss the future of Kabul's airport, a Turkish defence ministry source said, after Ankara promised to secure the strategic site.

Turkey committed to providing security for the airport after US forces complete their troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in September, in a move hailed as a mark of improving ties between Ankara and Washington.

The US defence delegation will hold talks with Turkish officials, the source said on Tuesday, without providing details.

The visit will come 10 days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Joe Biden met in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

The airport was among several issues discussed during the two leaders' first encounter since Biden's election victory over Donald Trump, who enjoyed a personal friendship with Erdogan.

Turkey, a NATO member, has played a key role in Afghanistan since 2001, including by deploying troops in non-combat roles.

Turkey also offered to host talks on Afghanistan's future with Taliban and government officials earlier this year, but there were multiple delays and Taliban opposition.

Despite potential cooperation in Afghanistan, tensions remain between Turkey and the US over several issues, including Ankara's purchase of a Russian air missile defence system.

Washington responded by imposing sanctions on Turkey last year.

