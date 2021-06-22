Tornado kills one, wounds others near Montreal

MONTREAL: A tornado killed one person near Montreal, the deputy premier and minister of public safety of Quebec announced Monday.

"Extreme weather phenomenon in Mascouche," a city a few dozen kilometers (miles) north of Montreal, Genevieve Guilbault wrote on Twitter. "We unfortunately can confirm the death of one man. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

"Our government teams are mobilized on the ground to help victims and support municipal authorities," she added.

The tornado also injured several people and damaged several dozen buildings, local media reported.

When contacted by AFP for details, the Mascouche police department could not be reached.

Video of the tornado's passage was shared on social media.

"The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until further notice so we ask you to be cautious and avoid travel," the mayor of the town of 50,000 residents, Guillaume Tremblay, posted on Facebook.

Environment Canada had warned Monday evening that a "severe thunderstorm watch" was in effect and the storm could produce strong winds, hail and tornadoes.