ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
ASC 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 91.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 126.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.86%)
EPCL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
JSCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
PAEL 35.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PIBTL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
SILK 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
SNGP 48.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 163.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.73%)
UNITY 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
BR100 5,261 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.24%)
BR30 27,501 Increased By ▲ 91.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 92.98 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,385 Increased By ▲ 45.83 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

  • Ley said she had spoken to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay overnight Monday to express "very clearly our strong disappointment.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

BRISBANE: Australia said Tuesday it will strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as "in danger" over deterioration caused by climate change.

The UN body released a draft report on Monday recommending the reef's World Heritage status be downgraded because of its dramatic coral decline, after years of public threats to do so.

Environmental campaigners said the decision highlighted Australia's lack of action to curb the carbon emissions which contribute to global warming.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said Australia would challenge the move, accusing UN officials of backflipping on their assurances ahead of the World Heritage Committee's 44th session in China next month, where the recommendation will be formally considered.

"Politics have subverted a proper process and for the World Heritage Committee to not even foreshadow this listing is, I think, appalling," she told reporters in Canberra.

The UN body did not consider the billions of dollars spent attempting to protect the world's largest coral reef, she added.

The committee's draft report did commend Australia's efforts to improve reef quality and its financial commitment.

But it noted "with the utmost concern and regret... that the long-term outlook for the ecosystem of the property has further deteriorated from poor to very poor," referring to Australia's move to downgrade the reef's health status after back-to-back mass bleaching events in 2016 and 2017.

Ley said she had spoken to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay overnight Monday to express "very clearly our strong disappointment, even bewilderment".

Placement on the UN body's in-danger list is not considered a sanction. According to UNESCO, some nations have their sites added to gain international attention and help to save them but it is seen as a dishonour by others.

australia UNESCO Environment Minister Sussan Ley backflipping

Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters