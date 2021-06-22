Ex-senator Usman Kakar passes away

KARACHI: President Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Balochistan, former senator Usman Kakar passed away in Karachi on Monday.

For the past few days, Kakar was under treatment due to his illness in Quetta then he was shifted to Karachi last night. He was 60 years old.

His family confirmed the news of his demise.

Kakar was shifted from Combined Military Hospital, Quetta to Agha Khan Hospital, Karachi last night. He got injured by falling down.

Kakar was born on 21 July 1961 in district Qila Saif Ullah, Tehsil Muslim Bagh. He had done his Masters in Economics and had got degree in LLB. He started his political career during his student life. He joined Pakhtunkhwa Student Organization in 1977 and became central leader of the organization.

After completing his education, he took part in practical politics from PkMAP platform. He contested the election for the seat of the Balochistan Assembly in 2002 but he lost it.

In 2015, he was elected as senator and after remaining as senator for six years, he got retired from the Senate this year.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

Usman Khan Kakar, a senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) breathed his last on Monday in Karachi.

In a condolence message, the minister said, that Usman Khan Kakar was a good human being and a senior parliamentarian. The minister prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.-Agencies