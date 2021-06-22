ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ex-senator Usman Kakar passes away

22 Jun 2021

KARACHI: President Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Balochistan, former senator Usman Kakar passed away in Karachi on Monday.

For the past few days, Kakar was under treatment due to his illness in Quetta then he was shifted to Karachi last night. He was 60 years old.

His family confirmed the news of his demise.

Kakar was shifted from Combined Military Hospital, Quetta to Agha Khan Hospital, Karachi last night. He got injured by falling down.

Kakar was born on 21 July 1961 in district Qila Saif Ullah, Tehsil Muslim Bagh. He had done his Masters in Economics and had got degree in LLB. He started his political career during his student life. He joined Pakhtunkhwa Student Organization in 1977 and became central leader of the organization.

After completing his education, he took part in practical politics from PkMAP platform. He contested the election for the seat of the Balochistan Assembly in 2002 but he lost it.

In 2015, he was elected as senator and after remaining as senator for six years, he got retired from the Senate this year.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

Usman Khan Kakar, a senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) breathed his last on Monday in Karachi.

In a condolence message, the minister said, that Usman Khan Kakar was a good human being and a senior parliamentarian. The minister prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.-Agencies

Usman Kakar Ex senator Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Balochistan

Ex-senator Usman Kakar passes away

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.