Photo appears to show Sheikha Latifa on trip abroad

DUBAI: A picture purportedly showing Sheikha Latifa at Madrid’s airport emerged Monday, the latest in a series of images posted after the UN asked for proof the Emirati royal was still alive.

AFP is unable to verify the latest photograph or when it was taken.

It was published on Monday on an account belonging to a woman that British media have identified as Sioned Taylor, a former Royal Navy member. It showed the two women standing side-by-side, wearing masks, near an airport tarmac. A caption read: “Great European holiday with Latifa. We’re having fun exploring!”