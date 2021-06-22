ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (June 21, 2021)...
Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (June 21, 2021)

=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         9500-9540
Gur                         11000-12000
Shakar                      11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg)                  4100-4350
Almond (Kaghzi)             30000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        25000-28000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                      14500
Dal Mong (Chilka)           13000-13500
Dal Mong (Washed)           14500-15000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            16000-20000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           19000-24000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-21500
Dal Masoor (Local)          13000-15000
Dal Masoor (impor)          13000-14000
Masoor (salam-impor)        12000-12200
Masoor (salam-local)        14500-15000
Gram White                  12200-12600
Gram Black                  11000-12000
Dal Chana (Thin)            12000-12500
Dal Chana (Thick)           13000-13500
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  18500-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    22000-22500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-16000
Basmati Super (new)         11400-14000
Kainat 1121                 11500-13000
Rice Basmati (386)           8500-10000
Basmati broken                6400-8500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

