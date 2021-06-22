ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 21, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                        Company                         Turnover       Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
==================================================================================
Nael Capital                  Arif Habib Corp. Ltd             847,000       38.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         847,000       38.00
Azee Sec.                     Attock Refinery                    6,700      265.71
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           6,700      265.71
Nael Capital                  Azgard Nine Ltd.               2,880,000       31.60
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,880,000       31.60
SAZ Capital                   BIPL Securities Ltd.             285,000      126.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         285,000      126.00
Nael Capital                  First Habib Mod.                   7,500        9.70
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,500        9.70
Shaffi Securities             First National Equity             50,000       20.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000       20.00
Sherman Sec.                  Frieslandcampins Engro            65,000       96.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          65,000       96.00
Topline Sec.                  Gharibwal Cement               2,000,000       41.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,000,000       41.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              HBL Growth Fund                2,914,637        8.01
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,914,637        8.01
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Hum Network Limited               50,000        8.93
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000        8.93
Nael Capital                  JS Investments Ltd.              116,000       19.89
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         116,000       19.89
Fairtrade Cap. Sec.           K-Electric Limited             3,000,000        7.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       3,000,000        7.00
Insight Sec.                  Loads Limited                      1,000       20.70
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       20.70
Cedar Capital                 Mithchells Fruit                 335,000      300.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         335,000      300.00
Fortune Sec.                  National Refinery                  1,000      544.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000      544.50
Azee Sec.                     NetSol Technologies                7,500      174.92
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,500      174.92
MRA Sec.                      P.T.C.L.A                        500,000       12.95
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         500,000       12.95
Nael Capital                  Pak Oilfields                     14,500      400.49
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          14,500      400.49
Adam Sec.                     Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal        2,600,000       10.21
RAH Sec.                                                           500       12.25
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,600,500       10.21
Nael Capital                  Pakistan Oxygen Ltd.               7,900      155.01
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,900      155.01
Adam Sec.                     Power Cement Limited             788,500       11.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         788,500       11.50
Nael Capital                  Security Paper                    47,810      145.29
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          47,810      145.29
FDM Capital                   Service Global Footwear            1,000       63.99
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       63.99
Sherman Sec.                  Service Industries                45,000      610.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          45,000      610.00
Fortune Sec.                  Systems Ltd.                         500        1.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        1.00
Nael Capital                  Telecard Ltd.                    100,000       15.92
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         100,000       15.92
Next Capital                  TPL Trackker Limited.            500,000       12.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         500,000       12.50
Fairtrade Cap. Sec.           TRG Pakistan Ltd.                100,000       60.00
Pearl Sec.                                                   2,703,500      175.63
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,803,500      171.51
MRA Sec.                      Unity Foods Limited                5,000       45.40
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000       45.40
==================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                19,980,547
==================================================================================

