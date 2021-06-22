KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 21, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== Nael Capital Arif Habib Corp. Ltd 847,000 38.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 847,000 38.00 Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 6,700 265.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,700 265.71 Nael Capital Azgard Nine Ltd. 2,880,000 31.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,880,000 31.60 SAZ Capital BIPL Securities Ltd. 285,000 126.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 285,000 126.00 Nael Capital First Habib Mod. 7,500 9.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 9.70 Shaffi Securities First National Equity 50,000 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 20.00 Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 65,000 96.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 96.00 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 2,000,000 41.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 41.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. HBL Growth Fund 2,914,637 8.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,914,637 8.01 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 50,000 8.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 8.93 Nael Capital JS Investments Ltd. 116,000 19.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 116,000 19.89 Fairtrade Cap. Sec. K-Electric Limited 3,000,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 7.00 Insight Sec. Loads Limited 1,000 20.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 20.70 Cedar Capital Mithchells Fruit 335,000 300.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 335,000 300.00 Fortune Sec. National Refinery 1,000 544.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 544.50 Azee Sec. NetSol Technologies 7,500 174.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 174.92 MRA Sec. P.T.C.L.A 500,000 12.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 12.95 Nael Capital Pak Oilfields 14,500 400.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,500 400.49 Adam Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 2,600,000 10.21 RAH Sec. 500 12.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600,500 10.21 Nael Capital Pakistan Oxygen Ltd. 7,900 155.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,900 155.01 Adam Sec. Power Cement Limited 788,500 11.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 788,500 11.50 Nael Capital Security Paper 47,810 145.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,810 145.29 FDM Capital Service Global Footwear 1,000 63.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 63.99 Sherman Sec. Service Industries 45,000 610.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 610.00 Fortune Sec. Systems Ltd. 500 1.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 1.00 Nael Capital Telecard Ltd. 100,000 15.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 15.92 Next Capital TPL Trackker Limited. 500,000 12.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 12.50 Fairtrade Cap. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 60.00 Pearl Sec. 2,703,500 175.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,803,500 171.51 MRA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 5,000 45.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 45.40 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 19,980,547 ==================================================================================

