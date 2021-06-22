Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
22 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 21, 2021).
==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
Nael Capital Arif Habib Corp. Ltd 847,000 38.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 847,000 38.00
Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 6,700 265.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,700 265.71
Nael Capital Azgard Nine Ltd. 2,880,000 31.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,880,000 31.60
SAZ Capital BIPL Securities Ltd. 285,000 126.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 285,000 126.00
Nael Capital First Habib Mod. 7,500 9.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 9.70
Shaffi Securities First National Equity 50,000 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 20.00
Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 65,000 96.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 96.00
Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 2,000,000 41.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 41.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. HBL Growth Fund 2,914,637 8.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,914,637 8.01
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 50,000 8.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 8.93
Nael Capital JS Investments Ltd. 116,000 19.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 116,000 19.89
Fairtrade Cap. Sec. K-Electric Limited 3,000,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 7.00
Insight Sec. Loads Limited 1,000 20.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 20.70
Cedar Capital Mithchells Fruit 335,000 300.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 335,000 300.00
Fortune Sec. National Refinery 1,000 544.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 544.50
Azee Sec. NetSol Technologies 7,500 174.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 174.92
MRA Sec. P.T.C.L.A 500,000 12.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 12.95
Nael Capital Pak Oilfields 14,500 400.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,500 400.49
Adam Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 2,600,000 10.21
RAH Sec. 500 12.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600,500 10.21
Nael Capital Pakistan Oxygen Ltd. 7,900 155.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,900 155.01
Adam Sec. Power Cement Limited 788,500 11.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 788,500 11.50
Nael Capital Security Paper 47,810 145.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,810 145.29
FDM Capital Service Global Footwear 1,000 63.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 63.99
Sherman Sec. Service Industries 45,000 610.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 610.00
Fortune Sec. Systems Ltd. 500 1.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 1.00
Nael Capital Telecard Ltd. 100,000 15.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 15.92
Next Capital TPL Trackker Limited. 500,000 12.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 12.50
Fairtrade Cap. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 60.00
Pearl Sec. 2,703,500 175.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,803,500 171.51
MRA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 5,000 45.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 45.40
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 19,980,547
==================================================================================
