World
White House says delay in sharing coronavirus vaccines is due to logistical challenges
- "What we have found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply, we have plenty of doses to share with the world, but this is a Herculean logistical challenge," Psaki said.
Updated 21 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the delay in sharing coronavirus vaccines with other countries is due to logistical challenges, after the White House laid out a plan to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally.
"What we have found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply, we have plenty of doses to share with the world, but this is a Herculean logistical challenge," Psaki said.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
White House says delay in sharing coronavirus vaccines is due to logistical challenges
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister
Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions
Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance
Read more stories
Comments