NZ regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds

  • There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

"After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people to be given the Pfizer vaccine," Ardern said in a statement.

There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.

