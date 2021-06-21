World
NZ regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds
- There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.
21 Jun 2021
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.
"After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people to be given the Pfizer vaccine," Ardern said in a statement.
There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
NZ regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions
SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax
Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon
PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies
Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal
Read more stories
Comments