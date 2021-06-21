World
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone fired by Yemen's Houthis, state TV
- Saudi air defences had intercepted 17 armed drones the coalition said
21 Jun 2021
CAIRO: The Saudi-Led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had destroyed a drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported.
On Saturday, Saudi air defences had intercepted 17 armed drones the coalition said were launched by Houthis towards the kingdom.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone fired by Yemen's Houthis, state TV
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions
SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax
Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon
PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies
Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal
Read more stories
Comments