World
Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths
- Brazil has registered more than 17.9 million cases since the pandemic began
21 Jun 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Brazil has registered more than 17.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 501,825, according to ministry data.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions
SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax
Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon
PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies
Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal
Read more stories
Comments