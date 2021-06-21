World
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 23 the day before
21 Jun 2021
BEIJING: China reported 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 20, down from 23 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.
Of the new cases, one was a local infection in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.
The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 19 from 20 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,604 by the end of June 20, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.
