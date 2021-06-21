ANL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.9%)
ASL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
AVN 92.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.65%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.69%)
BYCO 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.55%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (6.97%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
JSCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.42%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
PTC 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (10.87%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TRG 164.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.35%)
UNITY 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.65%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.23 (-0.53%)
BR30 27,446 Decreased By ▼ -75.31 (-0.27%)
KSE100 48,161 Decreased By ▼ -77.23 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,363 Decreased By ▼ -62.2 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 23 the day before

  • The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 19 from 20 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

BEIJING: China reported 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 20, down from 23 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the new cases, one was a local infection in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 19 from 20 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,604 by the end of June 20, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

China National Health Commission CoronaVac

China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 23 the day before

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters