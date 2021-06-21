World
Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant shut down over 'technical fault': operator
- Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry.
21 Jun 2021
TEHRAN: Iran's southern Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault", the country's atomic energy body said in a statement.
"Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid," Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on its website around Sunday midnight.
