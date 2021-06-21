Spanish PM heads to Catalonia before pardon to separatists

BARCELONA: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will deliver a major speech in Barcelona Monday as his government is poised to pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid.

He is set to outline his road map for Catalonia during an address beginning at noon (1000 GMT) to regional dignitaries at the prestigious Liceu theatre in the heart of the Catalan capital.

The highly anticipated speech, called "Reunion: a plan for the future for all of Spain", appears to be a final act before his government officially announces the controversial pardons.

Barring a last minute surprise, Sanchez's cabinet will approve the pardons on Tuesday, top-selling daily El Pais reported Sunday.

The Socialist premier is scheduled to address parliament on June 30 to defend the move.

Sanchez has sought in recent weeks to rally support for the pardons, arguing they are key to overcoming the political impasse over Catalonia's separatist drive.

Catalonia has been a dominant theme in Spanish politics since the rich northeastern region in 2017 pressed ahead with a banned independence referendum which was marred by police violence.

The referendum was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence and it plunged Spain into one of its biggest political crises since democracy was restored in 1975 following the death of longtime dictator Francisco Franco.