Pakistan won’t bow before ‘do more’: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases and use of its territory for any sort of action inside Afghanistan has given a “clear message” to the international community that our country will no more bow before the “do more” narrative of the United Sates.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of not allowing or giving the United Sates (drone) bases has given a very clear message to the international community that Pakistan will no more bow before the ‘do more’ narrative,” the minister said in a statement.

