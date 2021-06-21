ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

Pakistan won’t bow before ‘do more’: minister

Recorder Report 21 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases and use of its territory for any sort of action inside Afghanistan has given a “clear message” to the international community that our country will no more bow before the “do more” narrative of the United Sates.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of not allowing or giving the United Sates (drone) bases has given a very clear message to the international community that Pakistan will no more bow before the ‘do more’ narrative,” the minister said in a statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan drone Provincial Prisons Minister clear message territory

