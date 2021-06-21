One killed as truck hits crowd at Florida Pride parade

WASHINGTON: The driver of a pickup truck slammed into a crowd gathering for a Pride parade Saturday in south Florida, killing one man and injuring another, authorities said. While the truck appeared to be taking part in the procession, it was not immediately clear if the crash was a deliberate assault or an accident. Police detective Ali Adamson said officials were evaluating all possibilities.

The incident happened at the start of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and festival, an LGBTQ celebration in a town near Fort Lauderdale. The white pickup truck was lined up with other floats for the parade when it accelerated and ran into pedestrians before crashing into a plant nursery, Local 10 News said. The driver was later taken into custody.

Two adult men were transported to a medical center where one later died, Adamson told reporters in a televised press briefing. The other remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, she added.

The driver and the victims are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, according to a statement from the group’s president Justin Knight, who called the incident an “unfortunate accident”.