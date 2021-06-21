ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
UK allows outdoor weddings for first time

AFP 21 Jun 2021

LONDON: The British government said Sunday it will permit outdoor non-religious wedding ceremonies in England and Wales for the first time, boosting a sector hard-hit by the pandemic. Up to now, England and Wales have only allowed Jewish and Quaker weddings outdoors, while others have to marry in a room or a fixed permanent structure. Scotland does allow outdoor weddings.

Justice Minister Robert Buckland told Sky News the reform gave “greater flexibility” for weddings to “have more guests in a safe way”.

Under the new rules, from July 1 people in England and Wales will be able to have non-religious weddings and civil partnership ceremonies outside or “under a partially covered structure” at approved venues such as hotels, the Ministry of Justice said.

The rules are temporary, running to April next year, though the government said it would consult on whether to make them permanent.

It called this a “boost to the wedding sector”, allowing all aspects of weddings to take place outdoors for the first time.

