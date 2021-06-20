World
Italy reports 17 new coronavirus deaths, 881 cases
- Some 150,522 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 249,988 the day before.
20 Jun 2021
ROME: Italy reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 881 from 1,197.
Italy has registered 127,270 deaths linked to COVID-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,444 on Sunday, down from 2,504 a day earlier. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 389 from 394.
Some 150,522 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 249,988 the day before.
Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China
Italy reports 17 new coronavirus deaths, 881 cases
Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies
Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'
2.3m Covid vaccination jabs administered in a week: Umar
Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate salex tax of 10%
Qureshi, Turkish FM discuss Afghan peace process
Fazlur Rehman announces new round of anti-govt rallies from July 4
Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO
Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases
Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote
China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
Read more stories
Comments