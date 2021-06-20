Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,862,364 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 178,125,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 9,048 new deaths and 354,462 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,301, followed by India with 1,576 and Colombia with 589.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 601,741 deaths from 33,538,037 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 500,800 deaths from 17,883,750 cases, India with 386,713 deaths from 29,881,965 cases, Mexico with 231,151 deaths from 2,475,705 cases, and Peru with 190,202 deaths from 2,026,729 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 577 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,236,235 deaths from 35,974,493 cases, Europe 1,157,566 deaths from 53,897,350 infections, and the United States and Canada 627,789 deaths from 34,945,971 cases.

Asia has reported 554,846 deaths from 39,029,236 cases, the Middle East 147,709 deaths from 9,042,064 cases, Africa 137,103 deaths from 5,184,463 cases, and Oceania 1,116 deaths from 51,445 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.