Brazil tops 500,000 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil on Saturday crossed the grim threshold of 500,000 coronavirus deaths, the country’s health minister said.

“500,000 lives lost due to the pandemic that affects our Brazil and the world,” Marcelo Queiroga tweeted, without giving the death toll from the past 24 hours. As of Friday, the Health Ministry had recorded 498,499 deaths, with a daily average of more than 2,000 in the last seven days.