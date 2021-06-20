Misbah says Amir may rejoin team by showing performance

LAHORE: Citing poor performance and injuries as reasons of dropping of Mohammad Amir from the team, Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq said on Saturday that the doors were open for the pacer to return to the Pakistan cricket team provided he took back his retirement and improved his performance.

While addressing a press conference, here on Saturday before the team departs for the England and West Indies tours, Misbah said both the tours would provide good opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“More you play against good teams, the better your preparation is. You are able to judge where you stand. I am taking it in a positive way and as a fantastic opportunity that we will have such splendid preparation for the World Cup. If we face any difficulties then at least we will know where we stand,” he said.

Misbah said that concerns about performance or middle order issues were valid and they would be worked on in both the tours. “We will make the effort to overcome these problems in both the series,” he said, adding that the issues would be “sorted out” before the T20 World Cup. In fielding, we need more improvement, he said. It may be added that Pakistan is set to play three one-day internationals and as many T20Is in England from July 8 to July 20, before facing West Indies in five T20Is that will be followed by two Tests.

Misbah said: “I have always said that the door is open for every player, if Amir performs and he is available for the team and the team needs him then there would be no issue.”

